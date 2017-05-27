Reynolds-Gregg team completes five-city swing

Iowa’s new “acting” lieutenant governor says he sees God’s hand in what’s just happened in Iowa’s political scene.

“God has a plan for everything, long before we ever even know about it,” acting Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg said Friday.

Gregg visited his hometown of Hawarden on Friday morning. Gregg listed a series of events — starting with Governor Terry Branstad’s 1985 meeting with the man who would become president of China along with Branstad’s decision to pick Kim Reynolds as his running mate in 2010, Branstad’s decision to hire Gregg as an aide in 2012 and then the decision Reynolds announced on Thursday to name Gregg as her “governing partner.”

“We couldn’t have set up those dominoes ourselves. That comes from a higher power and I am so thankful to have this opportunity,” Gregg said, to applause and cheers.

Hundreds of people turned out in Hawarden for the event, which featured Governor Kim Reynolds as well. Reynolds and Gregg also visited Mason City, Cedar Rapids and Davenport on Friday. The pair started their tour in Osceola, which is Reynolds’ hometown.

(Reporting by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)