Jesup girl injured in fall at Backbone State Park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fall at Backbone State Park in Delaware County Sunday that left an 8-year-old girl injured.

A news release from the DNR says the girl from Jesup was hiking with her family and friends on Backbone Trail around 1:30 P.M. when she fell nearly 60 feet below.

Family members immediately called 911 and the girl was transported to a local hospital and eventually flown by medical helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

The DNR says the extent of the girl’s injuries and condition is unknown at this time.