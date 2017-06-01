Three Cedar Rapids teens charged with attempted murder for March shooting

Radio Iowa

Three teenagers from Cedar Rapids have just been charged in connection with a shooting that happened nearly three months ago.

The shooting happened on Saturday, March 11, shortly before 7 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police found a seriously injured 14-year-old boy outside the Coin Kleen Laundromat. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for “firing multiple rounds from a handgun” and hitting the victim twice.

Two other 15-year-old boys have been charged with attempted murder, too. All three of the teenagers charged are from Cedar Rapids. And all three have been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury causing serious injury as well as attempted murder.


