Des Moines police are investigating the death of a man pulled from the Des Moines River on Sunday.

A fisherman reported seeing a body floating in the river around 5 p.m. A dive team recovered the body and the man was identified as 56-year-old Ronald Weaver of Des Moines.

The recovery follows an attempted river rescue on Memorial Day after a woman reported to police seeing a man who appeared to be struggling in the water. Crews searched the river at the time, but were unable to find the man.