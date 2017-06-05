Investigators still trying to nail down cause of explosion at DeWitt glass plant

Crews continue to investigate the exact cause of an explosion Saturday evening at an eastern Iowa manufacturing plant.

Damage assessment is also underway at the Guardian Glass Plant in DeWitt.

In an update issued Monday afternoon, the company said they are focused on recovery, both ensuring a safe work environment and returning to operational status. The company did state that it was a natural gas related explosion in an area of the furnace at the plant.

Five workers were injured in the explosion but were treated for minor injuries.

(Reporting by Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)