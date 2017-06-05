Man injured in fall at Mines of Spain Recreation Area

The Iowa DNR is investigating the second case of someone being injured in a fall at a state park in the last two weeks.

The DNR says a Dubuque man fell off a bluff at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area near Dubuque Saturday just before 4 p.m. The man, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Freiburger, fell 40 to 50 feet from the area known as the Horshoe Bluff. Freiburger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The DNR says he was with two other men in an area that was closed to hikers, and alcohol is believed to be involved.

An eight-year-old girl from Jesup fell one week ago Sunday while hiking with family and friends at Backbone State Park. She was flown to University Hospitals in Iowa City. Her condition and name have not been released.