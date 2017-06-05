Mason City stabbing victim dies, upgraded murder charge coming

The victim of a stabbing last week in Mason City has died and the man accused of stabbing him will be charged with murder.

Police say 23-year-old Wraymond Todd died Sunday afternoon at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City where he had been taken for treatment after last week’s assault. Twenty-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing Todd during an incident last Tuesday afternoon.

Bowers was arrested in Britt on Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in a vehicle. Bowers had originally been charged with attempted murder, but police say that charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Bowers continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

(Reporting by Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)