A weekend tractor rollover accident killed a western Iowa man.

The accident happened at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, on the southeast side of Oakland. Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said 84-year old Charles W. Pierce, of Oakland, died at the scene from injuries he suffered when the tractor he was operating hit a rut and rolled over on a steep side hill while he was mowing hay.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)