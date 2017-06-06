Omaha prepares to host College World Series

In a little more than a week the eyes of the college baseball world will be focused on Omaha as TD Ameritrade Park hosts the College World Series and local organizers are busy getting everything ready in and around the stadium. Kathryn Morrissey is Executive Director of College World Series of Omaha Inc.

“We have got a lot of game type preparations”, said Morrissey. “We are working with the NCAA to make sure everything is in place to welcome the teams.”

Morrissey says they are working on travels plans for all 16 teams that will take part in super regionals this week.

“Due to travel arrangements for some of the teams it will make more sense for them to come straight to Omaha from their super regional competition instead of going home”, added Morrissey. “That requires a little more leg work on the Omaha side but we always try to take care of those teams.”

Opening ceremonies are set for June 16.