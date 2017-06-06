World Pork Expo set to open on Wednesday

The World Pork Expo will draw thousands of agricultural producers to central Iowa this week. The annual event is being held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines Wednesday through Friday.

Doug Fricke, spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council, says visitors will see hundreds of booths at the world’s largest pork industry-specific trade show.

“We’ve got exhibits in both the Agricultural Building and the Varied Industries Building in addition to hospitality tents all the way down Grand Avenue and then outdoor space located on Rock Island between the Swine Barn and the Varied Industries Building,” Fricke says. “We’ve got a packed, packed trade show.” Last year’s show attracted 20-thousand visitors from 30 countries and producers from every county in Iowa.

Fricke says the event brings together producers and industry professionals from across the globe for three days of networking, education and innovation. “There’s always something new to see and unique,” he says. “That’s one of the major draws to the trade show. Some of the things, you can read about them but it’s always nice to see them, see how they work, how they operate and how they’d fit into an operation on your farm.” There’s more to take in at the event than many people can attempt in a day, so he says many producers will attend for a second day.

“Company-wise, we have just over 450 companies,” Fricke says. “That equates to just under a thousand booth spaces.” Learn more at: www.worldpork.org

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)