An accident Tuesday in central Iowa claimed the life of an agricultural worker.

The Highway Patrol says a semi rear-ended a farm tractor on Greene County road E-18 at midday. The tractor was pushed into the ditch and rolled onto its top, pinning the driver.

The victim’s identified as 47-year-old Patrick Fields of Paton. The truck driver, 25-year-old Troy Shaw of Harcourt, wasn’t hurt. There’s no word yet on any charges.