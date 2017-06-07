Two men charged with selling trees cut from state land

Two men are facing felony charges for cutting down trees on state land.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 38-year-old Bradley Hagerman of Pisgah and 30-year-old Eric Freihage of Council Bluffs are charged with second-degree theft and two misdemeanor counts involving timber buying.

The DNR says the two men admitted to cutting down walnut trees in the Loess Hills State Forest in January of this year, and then selling them to Midwest Walnut in Council Bluffs. They received $4,700 for the trees, which are estimated to be worth $7,500.

Both men turned themselves in and were released on bond.