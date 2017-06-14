No one from Iowa delegation at baseball practice where shooting happened

None of Iowa’s four congressmen or U.S. Senators were at the baseball diamond in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning where a shooting took place.

Congressman Rod Blum tweeted “prayers for all injured” shortly after news of the shooting broke. Senator Chuck Grassley’s staff issued a written statement, confirming Grassley was already at the capitol when the shooting happened.

Radio Iowa called and sent text messages to staff in the other Iowa congressional offices to confirm all were safe, including the people who work in D.C. for Iowa lawmakers.

The group of Republicans who came under fire this morning were practicing for the congressional baseball game scheduled for Thursday night.

Congressman Dave Loebsack, a Democrat from Iowa City, issued a written statement this morning, saying he “was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of this morning’s shootings. My thoughts and prayers go to Congressman Scalise, the injured staffers and law enforcement officers who were hurt by this senseless act of violence.”