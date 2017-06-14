Two people found dead inside home near Dewitt

Two bodies were found in an eastern Iowa home after family members asked for a welfare check on loved ones.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the DeWitt area Tuesday and met family members at the home. The family was concerned because both adults at the home were not answering their phones.

Deputies gained entry to the residence and found the bodies of two dead adults.

The Department of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office were called for assistance. The identities and other information have not been released pending further investigation.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)