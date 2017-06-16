Dewitt couple’s son charged with murder in their deaths

The son of a Clinton County couple has been charged with their deaths. Gavin Glasz is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 51-year-old Brian Glansz and his wife, 54- year-old Michelle Glasz.

The bodies were found at their home in rural DeWitt on Tuesday after call for a welfare check on the couple. The bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the home with their throats cut. The investigation, using video surveillance from the residence and other interviews pointed investigators to Gavin Glansz as the suspect.

He also lived at the home in rural DeWitte and was arrested on Tuesday on unrelated charges and held at the Clinton County and will be making an appearance on the new charges Friday.

(Reporting by Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)