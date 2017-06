A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in northern Iowa’s Hancock County at midday on Sunday.

The state patrol says a car driven by 33-year-old Shannon Gamble of Garner was in the process of passing another car on Highway 69 near Klemme and hit the oncoming motorcycle head-on. The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley of Belmond died in the accident.

Gamble was flown to a hospital in Mason City. There’s no condition report available on Gamble.