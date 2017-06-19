Grimes man drowns while kayaking at Lake Panorama

A weekend drowning is under investigation in central Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 19-year-old Ashton Maier of Grimes was kayaking with friends on Lake Panorama in Guthrie County on Saturday morning. Witnesses say Maier left the kayak, went under and didn’t resurface for some time.

Bystanders spotted him and pulled him out of the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, but Maier died at the hospital.

The DNR says Maier had a life jacket in the kayak but wasn’t wearing it.