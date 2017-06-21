Iowan to spend 16 months in prison for email scam

An Iowan is going to federal prison for engaging in “a Nigerian email scam.”

Sixty-seven-year-old Victoria Lovan of Des Moines admits she took money from scam victims all across the country, kept some of the money for herself and wired the rest to Nigeria. Her participation in this infamous internet scam started in November of 2012 and lasted almost two years.

Federal prosecutors say “at least 89 victims sent Lovan money” after getting email about “fictional stories of hardship and promises of financial gain.” She pleaded guilty to wire fraud and has been sentenced to 16 months in a federal prison. A judge also has ordered her to pay restitution to the people she scammed.