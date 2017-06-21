One dead in Algona house fire

One person is dead following a house fire early Tuesday morning in north-central Iowa.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters were called to a home on the south-side of Algona just after 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and a fire in one of the bedrooms. The home was occupied by three females at the time. Two were taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)