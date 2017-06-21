Governor Reynolds submits top 5 list of infrastructure priorities to Trump

President Donald Trump is pushing congress to pass a spending plan to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure and he asked each governor to submit a list of their top five infrastructure priorities.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has put three water-related projects on her list.

“Modernization” of the Upper Mississippi River Locks and Dams is at the top. Number two is the proposed “Lewis and Clark Regional Water System.” It would provide drinking water to 300,000 residents in northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. Number three on Reynolds’ list is the Cedar Rapids Flood Mitigation Project.

Reynolds also lists reconstruction of the interchange in the Iowa City area where Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 intersect. Upgrades to the Des Moines Airport Terminal are fifth on Reynolds’ priority list.