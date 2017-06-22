Police in Iowa City look for man who offered to expose himself to young girls

Iowa City Police are asking for help in finding a man who allegedly offered to expose himself to young girls.

Police say three girls ages, nine, ten and 11 were walking on a street on the east side of the city when they say a four-door red car drove up slowly. The girls say the man in the car asked them if they wanted him to expose himself to them and propositioned them. The girls ran away.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, with short brown hair, and a beard running from his ears to his chin. He was wearing a blue plaid or flannel looking shirt. The car he was driving is described as a Toyota with tan leather seats and an Iowa license plate.