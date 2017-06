Two people died in an accident on Highway 34 in Montgomery County Friday at 12:20 p.m.

The Iowa State Patrol says Sara Venatta of Elliott was driving a Dodge minivan when she lost control and overcorrected. The van crossed the center line into the path of a pickup driven by 62-year-old Robert Drake of Corning.

Venatta was wearing a seatbelt, but died in the accident. Drake was not wearing a seatbelt and he also died.