Lost Nation man given probation for improperly collecting unemployment

A Clinton County man is sentenced to probation for admitting to working while collecting unemployment benefits.

The U.S. Railroad Retirement Board investigated after 39-year-old Brian Coats of Lost Nation was let go from his job as a trainmaster with the Canadian Pacific Railroad in Maquoketa and he started collecting unemployment. The investigation found Coats was working for the Pattison Sand Company on 23 days when he submitted claims for unemployment.

Coats pleaded guilty to theft of government property and false statements. He was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay back $14,235 in unemployment benefits.