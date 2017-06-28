Boone man dies in ATV accident at Gypsum City OHV Park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Park Bureau is investigating a death of Boone man at an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) park in north central Iowa.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gypsum City OHV Park near the intersection of trails 220 and 222. Rescue crews found 55-year-old Joseph Edward Rouse unconscious and pinned under an ATV located in a small ravine.

Investigators believe Rouse lost control of the ATV, left the trail and ended up in the small ravine. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The DNR says Rouse was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.