Harlan officials, city employees ‘not proud’ of auditors’ findings

Elected officials and city employees in Harlan say they are “disappointed and embarrassed” auditors found Harlan’s former city administrator was reimbursed for thousands of dollars worth of “improper and unsupported” expenses.

Former Harlan City Administrator Terry Cox for the city for nearly 40 years. The special investigation by the state auditor’s office reviewed his last 12 years on the job. Auditors discovered Cox was faking travel expenses and buying alcohol with city money.

“City of Harlan Elected Officials and Employees” released a written statement saying they “are not proud of these actions,” and understand the community is concerned about the report. The statement goes on to say changes in city policies were made even before the auditors’ investigation was complete. There are new rules for expense reports. “Absolutely no alcohol” is to be claimed as an expense either.

The employees and officials in Harlan also hint their former city administrator may face charges at some point. The group said it “will let the legal system take its course.”