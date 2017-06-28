Meth distribution network investigation yields ‘multiple’ arrests

Local, state and federal authorities set out to search 20 locations in the Des Moines area at about 5 a.m. today. It’s part of a drug investigation that reaches into several other states.

A spokesman for Des Moines Police said their investigation of a “methamphetamine distribution network” in Des Moines began three months ago. It grew into a joint operation with the state’s Division of Narcotics Enforcement and federal ATF agents.

According to a statement from Des Moines Police, the drug ring has been distributing “large quantities” of meth. Tactical teams got search warrants and have made “multiple” arrests, according to a spokesman for Des Moines Police. Federal authorities will handle prosecution of the people who’ve been arrested.