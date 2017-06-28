New course unveiled for Des Moines Marathon

Organizers of the Des Moines Marathon announced a new course for October’s race. Race director Chris Burch says the start and finish line is being moved to the Court Avenue entertainment district.

“Last year the finish line party for the IMT Des Moines Marathon took place here on Court Avenue and throughout the year we were looking at better ways to enhance the party”, said Burch. “The idea came along that it might be easier to move 26 miles of course.”

The new course will feature familiar neighborhoods, city parks and returns to Water Works Park near downtown Des Moines.

“This most closely resembles the course we ran in 2012″, added Burch. We want to be able to show off to the athletes the best that Des Moines has to offer.”

The marathon, half marathon, 5K road race and marathon relay will be October 15.