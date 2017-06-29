Investigation finds former Osceola daycare director kept tuition payments

A special investigation by the State Auditor finds thousands of dollars that was improperly handled by the former director of a daycare center in Osceola.

The auditor’s report shows some $92,000 in undeposited collections, unbilled tuition and improper purchases at The Village Early Childhood Center by former director Deana Stubbe.

The report shows the bulk of the mishandled funds were nearly $69,000 of undeposited cash collected from parents for tuition. It also identified some $20,000 in improper payroll payments, and personal purchases made by the former director. And the report says Stubbe also failed to pay nearly $2,200 in daycare tuition for her own children.

Stubbe began working at the center in January of 2013 and was fired in January of 2015. The report has been turned over to the Osceola Police Department, the DCI, Clarke County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office.

Here’s the report: Village Early Childhood audit PDF