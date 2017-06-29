Police make an arrest in five arson fires in Waterloo

Waterloo police made an arrest this morning after five fires were set intentionally.

Fire crews were called early Thursday morning to the scene of a large fire near 8th and Jefferson in downtown Waterloo. The fire destroyed an abandoned building. Firefighters report at least four additional fires. A home in the 100 block of Irving Street sustained damage to a porch.

There also were fire calls to the intersection of Logan and Lincoln, the 500 block of Pine street and an abandoned building on Mulberry street.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justin Silos could be charged with 5 counts of arson. No one was injured fighting any of the fires.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)