Four Iowans from Bedford and Council Bluffs die in Nebraska accident

Authorities in Nebraska are now releasing the names of the four Iowans who were killed in a weekend crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol says an SUV crossed the center line of a highway in western Nebraska’s Keith County and hit two motorcycles head-on. Each motorcycle was carrying two Iowans and all four were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning.

The victims are identified as: 61-year-old James Metheny and his 52-year-old wife Sheila, both of Bedford and 58-year-old Michal Weese and 59-year-old Jerolyn Weese of Council Bluffs. The 22-year-old SUV driver survived the crash and was hospitalized in Colorado.

There’s no word yet on any charges.


