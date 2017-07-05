Search scaled back for Dubuque man who fell into Mississippi River

Family and friends say they will continue to search the Mississippi River for a Dubuque man who fell off a train bridge and into the river early Monday morning.

The East Dubuque fire chief say Canadian National employee, Jim Wagner accidentally fell from the railroad bridge while working early Monday morning. Twenty-five people from seven different agencies spent portions of the July 3rd and 4th searching on the river.

East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim said rescue crews are scaling back the search. He told KCRG TV the conditions on the river make it tough. “The current is really swift right now, that’s what makes it difficult for operations, that swift current,” Heim says. Heim says members of East Dubuque fire department will search the river one time each day.

A family friend told KCRG TV they plan to use their own boats to continue searching the Mississippi River. Friends say Wagner was a single man and has several brothers and sisters who live in the Dubuque