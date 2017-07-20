Fiery rollover crash on I-80 claims a life

A Kansas woman died during a crash early this morning in western Iowa’s Cass County.

Thirty-three-year old Petra Warnick, of Lenexa, died at the scene of the crash that happened at around 1:44 AM on Interstate 80 westbound in the construction area around Exit 57 (Olive Street).

The 1999 Pontiac Bonneville Warnick was driving had been reported operating in a reckless or erratic manner a few miles east of the crash, just moments before it happened.

The car, for reasons unknown, left the Interstate and entered the off ramp before it went airborne and rolled over, coming to rest on its side. The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

Warnick, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported from the scene to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic