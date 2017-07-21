Minnesotan sentenced for bringing child to Iowa for sex

A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for a sex crime involving a nine-year-old relative.

Forty-nine-year-old Cynthia Mitteness of Mayer, Minnesota, was arrested last July after authorities learned of “explicit” text messages sent by Mitteness and a registered sex offender in central Iowa. Mitteness ultimately pleaded guilty to “conspiring to transport a minor child” across state lines “with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. She was sentenced this week to 27 years in a federal prison.

Michael Williams of Runnells, Iowa, is the convicted sex offender who allegedly had sex with the child Mitteness brought to Iowa. Earlier this month he was sentenced to life in prison.