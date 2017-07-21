Muscatine man admits to possessing, sending child porn

A Muscatine man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Casey John Blain of Muscatine pleaded guilty to both possessing and distributing child pornography. A judge has ordered him to pay $12,500 in restitution in addition to serving 12 years in a federal prison.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children called authorities in March of last year after getting a tip about Blain. Blain admitted in court that he had at least 636 photos and videos of child pornography in his possession and had shared the porn with others using a messaging app for smart phones.