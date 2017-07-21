West-central Iowa man accused of attempted murder

A Jefferson man is jailed on charges including attempted murder after an altercation last week.

Twenty-three-year-old Niko Lee Rice was taken into custody by the Jefferson Police Department Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene of a physical altercation on Thursday, July 13 in Jefferson around 5 p.m. after a neighbor reported screaming.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a female victim who showed signs of obvious injuries and trauma. She told law enforcement Rice had struck her with closed fists and attempted to choke her with his belt. She was transported to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services and later taken to a Des Moines hospital.

Rice turned himself in soon after the incident and informed police he had ingested a large amount of prescription medication. He was taken to the hospital in Jefferson and later transported to a facility in Council Bluffs.

Authorities arrested Rice immediately after he was released from the facility Wednesday. He is currently being held at the Greene County jail and has been charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; willful injury, a class C felony’ domestic abuse assault and impeding airflow, a class D felony and second degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor.

By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll