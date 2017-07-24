Four additional counties added to state disaster list

Four more counties have been added to the state disaster list.

The governor issued a disaster proclamation for Bremer, Buchanan, Clinton and Johnson counties for damage from heavy rains and flash flooding on July 21st through the 22nd. The state disaster proclamation allows local and county governments to get help from the state in their recovery efforts.

It also also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program that provides grants for residents of the four counties who qualify based on their income.

The governor already issued state disaster proclamations for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek County for the same storm. Those interested in the Individual Assistance Program should go to the Iowa Department of Human Services website.