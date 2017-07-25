Anamosa inmate facing more time after smuggling drugs

A prison inmate will spend more time behind bars for smuggling drugs into the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Tanner Meade pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges that he distributed marijuana to other Anamosa inmates. A Department of Corrections news release says Meade was sentenced to up to five more years in prison and that his wife, Angelica, delivered the marijuana during a visit on March 11.

She received a deferred judgment for possession of a controlled substance and was placed on probation for one year.