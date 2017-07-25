Waterloo baby being treated for Lyme disease

A Waterloo baby is now back from the hospital after his parents found out he’s among the youngest patients in Iowa history to get Lyme disease.

The Waterloo family was vacationing in Wisconsin over the 4th of July. Two-month-old Jett was on the porch with his mom, sitting on her lap when she noticed a little tick on his shoulder. Ten days later, a faint rash, shaped like a bulls-eye, showed up where the tick was.

The family rushed little Jett to the hospital with a 103-degree fever. The family is working with doctors to figure out what to do next. The good news is Jett should be okay since they caught the Lyme disease early.

(By Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls)