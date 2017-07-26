Cedar Rapids police seeking leads in deadly assault

The man Cedar Rapids police found unconscious near the intersection of two city streets early Sunday evening has died.

Cedar Rapids Police initially thought the man was the victim of a hit and run. However, investigators have determined the man’s injuries were not caused by a car. They now believe 60-year-old Charles Leroy Flint was the victim of an assault. He was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals for treatment, but died early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are still looking for leads in the case.