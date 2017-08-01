Drake athletic director leaving at end of the week

Drake University announced today that Athletic Director Sandy Hatfield Clubb will be leaving the university this Friday.

She has is taking a new job as senior partner with the Pictor Group, an intercollegiate athletics consulting firm. Hatfield Clubb was the first female athletic director for a combined athletic department in Iowa.

Prior to joining Drake in 2006, Hatfield Clubb had risen to the role of senior associate director of athletics at Arizona State University, a program she had joined in 1990 as management intern.

“I am proud to have been a Bulldog for the last 11 years and sincerely thank the many student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, donors, and everyone who has helped grow Drake Athletics,” said Hatfield Clubb. “We have built a strong foundation together, and I’ll be cheering the Bulldogs on as their success continues. The city of Des Moines has been an extraordinary place to raise our children, and I will be forever grateful to this community.”

Associate Athletics Director Megan Franklin will serve as Drake’s interim athletic director and a national search to fill the permanent athletic director role will begin this fall.