Child dies after roll-over wreck in downtown Waterloo

Waterloo Police say a child has died after being critically injured in a rollover crash.

The child was one of four children injured Wednesday afternoon following a rollover accident in downtown Waterloo. A witness says she saw a pickup run a stop sign and hit the van. A man matching the pickup driver’s description was later seen being arrested by police.

Waterloo Police have not released the names or acknowledged if charges may be pending against the pickup driver.

Reporting by Bob Foster, KCNZ, Cedar Falls