Iowa’s two-day Sales Tax Holiday starts tomorrow morning

For the 18th straight year, Iowans can take advantage of tax-free shopping on certain items tomorrow and Saturday.

Nicole Watson, at the Iowa Department of Revenue, says the annual Sales Tax Holiday is a time to save cash, especially for parents who are stocking up on their kids’ school clothes.

“It’s a very limited opportunity for folks as they get ready to head back to school to save paying sales tax on clothing items,” Watson says. “They’re intended to be any article of clothing or apparel and footwear that is worn and is under $100.”

Watson says the tax-free shopping period is popular with shoppers and merchants statewide.

“We measure success on the number of taxpayers that take advantage of it,” she says. “The most recent information dates from August of 2015 where an estimated $60-million in sales were exempted during the sales tax holiday, so quite a lot.”

The Iowa Department of Revenue website details what items will be tax-free — and what ones aren’t — during the two day period.

“What clothing items, like shoes, pants, t-shirts, your general back-to-school clothing items are covered,” Watson says. “Things that aren’t covered are going to be accessories, backpacks, things that aren’t actually clothing.”

Other tax exempt items include: caps and hats, socks, underclothing, uniforms for work and school, coats, bathing suits, leotards and tights, costumes and diapers. Other items that WILL still be taxed include: computers, school supplies, jewelry, fabric, athletic clothing and athletic footwear not usually for everyday wear.

The holiday runs from 12:01 AM on Friday though 11:59 PM on Saturday. For more information, visit tax.iowa.gov

By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City