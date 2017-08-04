Kansan charged in western Nebraska wreck that killed 4 Iowans

A Kansas man is being charged with vehicular homicide for an accident in western Nebraska that killed four Iowans.

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st on U.S. Highway 26, near Lake McConaughy in Nebraska. Twenty-two-year-old Jeser Cisneros-Hernandez was driving home to Kansas, from working in Montana. Authorities say his vehicle crossed the center line and hit two motorcycles, killing two couples from southwest Iowa.

Sixty-one-year-old James Matheny and his 54-year-old wife, Sheila, were from Bedford. Fifty-eight-year-old Michal Weese and his 59-year-old wife, Jerolyn, were from Council Bluffs.

The man who’s been charged with vehicular homicide in this case is being held in a county jail in western Nebraska.