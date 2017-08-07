Fight between brothers in Des Moines leads to fatal stabbing

Police in Iowa’s capital city say the victim and suspect of a fatal stabbing this weekend are brothers.

The stabbing occurred during a dispute at a family gathering early Saturday morning on Des Moines’ northwest side. Police arrested 49-year-old Shawn Davis. He’s charged with first-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Preston Davis.

Police have confirmed the two are brothers.

The elder Davis, now charged in Des Moines’ 20th homicide this year, has spent most of his adult life in prison. He was convicted of second-degree murder in the October 1986 shooting death of 27-year-old Thomas Law.

In a 1989 retrial, Shawn Davis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Law. He served 12 years in prison. In 1996, he was sent back to prison on drug charges before being released in August 2015.