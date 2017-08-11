Former Des Moines teller sentenced to prison for taking money from bank

A central Iowa woman will spend five months in prison for stealing cash deposits from the bank where she worked.

Thirty-four-year-old Lacey Nicolino of Des Moines reached a plea agreement where she admitted to embezzlement from the Bankers Trust branch where she worked in Des Moines. She admitted that while working as a teller she underreported nearly $35,000 in cash deposits made by the regional bus system.

Nicolina says she took that money and some other funds from the bank vault to use for personal expenses.

Nicolina was sentenced to the 5 months in federal prison and will have to serve 5 months of home confinement after getting out. She also has to pay $70,000 in restitution to Bankers Trust.