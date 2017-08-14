Body discovered in Webster County

A body was discovered in a rural area east of Clare in Webster County on Saturday afternoon.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Webster County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation. An autopsy is to be performed on the body. The name of the victim has not been released until all relatives are notified.

Last week, the sheriff’s department received a report of two missing individuals, 26-year-old Jessica Gomez of Fort Dodge and 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge of Clare. Knigge was found safe last Thursday in Indiana. Gomez is still missing, but officials have not commented on whether her disappearance is connected to the body found Saturday near Clare.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)