Dewitt teen accused of killing parents found dead in jail cell

A Clinton-area teenager accused of killing his parents has been found dead at the Clinton County Jail.

Eighteen-year-old Gavin Glasz of rural DeWitt was found early Sunday morning hanging by a bed sheet tied to the cell bars. He was found by a Clinton County jailer who was making his regular rounds. Clinton Fire Department paramedics attempted to revive Glasz but were unsuccessful.

Glasz was being held in the Clinton County Jail on two counts of murder in the first-degree. He was arrested on June 13, 2017 in connection with the death of his parents. “The homicide case against Gavin Glasz for the deaths of Brian and Michelle Glasz will be dismissed due to Gavin’s death,” said Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf.

An investigation into the death of Gavin Glasz is being conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. “There is no suspicion of foul play due to a note that was written by Gavin prior to his death,” said Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner pending an autopsy.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)