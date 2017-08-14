Governor Reynolds wins annual charity steer show at Iowa State Fair

A record was set at the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show and Sale at the Iowa State Fair over the weekend.

The sale generated $27,000 dollars for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa, pushing the total raised over 35 years past the $3 million mark. The winner was Governor Kim Reynolds showing a steer owned by Cody Von Glan of Vail. Reynolds says she’s thrilled to carry on the tradition started by former Governor Terry Branstad.

“This is the 35th annual Governor’s Celebrity Steer Show and I just have so much respect and admiration for these young kids that put the time and effort into raising these steers and the proceeds that go toward the Ronald McDonald Houses,” Reynolds says. “They’re to be commended.”

The Ronald McDonald Houses services families with children needing medical attention and Reynolds says a new house is being built in Des Moines. The governor’s winning steer was sponsored by the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and the Iowa Beef Industry Council. Council Chair Steve Rehder says the show raises money for a great cause and helps promote the cattle industry.

Rehder says, “It’s a tremendous event to display the beef industry and how we want to work with people and the Ronald McDonald Houses, I can’t think of a better way to do that then the way they help families when families are in need.” Alec Gotto of Dyersville won the People’s Choice Award, a young man who shows while in an electric wheelchair. Iowa Secretary of Ag Bill Northey was the showmanship winner.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)