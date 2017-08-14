Iowa State’s Campos ready for senior season

Iowa State tackle Jake Campos is even more anxious for the new season to begin. The former West Des Moines Valley standout entered last season as the Cyclones most experienced offensive lineman. But a broken leg in fall camp ended his season before it began and Campos hopes to lead an improved offensive line.

“We are coming together more than I have seen from our lines in the past”, said Campos. “This group is a real tight knit group and everyone feeds off each other in a very positive way. I think we are going to do very well.”

With experience at quarterback, receiver and running back Campos says the Cyclones have the skill needed to make major strides.

“It is great to have those people because we have got some of the best playmakers in our conference ands all we have got to do is give them a chance and they will make us look real good”, added Campos. That’s a real good thing to have as an offensive line.”

Iowa State opens September 2 against Northern Iowa.