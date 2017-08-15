Dry weather leads to another decline in crop conditions

Dry weather continues to impact Iowa’s corn and soybean crop.

The U.S.D.A. weekly crop released Monday afternoon shows corn condition declined so 3 percent of the crop is now in very poor condition compared to 2 percent last week. Nine percent is rated in poor condition, compared to 8 percent rated that way last week.

Eighty-one percent of the corn crop is still rated in fair to good condition — but just 9 percent is rated excellent.

The soybean crop also saw a drop in condition — with 4 percent rated in very poor condition — compared to 3 percent last week. The report shows 11 percent of the soybeans are now rated in poor condition — an increase of 2 percent compared to last week. Seventy-eight percent of the bean crop is rated in fair or good condition, with just 7 percent rated in excellent shape.